Morecambe charity devastated as major walk cancelled

The Queen’s Guide to the Sands has expressed his disappointment after a major charity walk had to be cancelled.

Cedric Robinson MBE was left with no choice but to tell charity organisers their Morecambe Bay Walk could not go ahead this weekend.

Galloway’s Society for the Blind had more than 500 people booked to take part in the walk but at the 11th hour, late on Friday afternoon, the event had to be cancelled as no safe route across the bay could be found.

“It is such a disappointing thing for the walkers, but we have to make sure the route is safe,” said Cedric who has guided people safely across the bay’s sands since 1963.

“With all the rain we had in the last week, the water level in the sands was higher than we were expecting it to be.

“I could not find a route I was happy with and had to make the call to Galloway’s to give them the sad news.”

Cedric checks the sands using markers and sticks, testing how far the tide has or is due to rise.

In the 25 years Galloway’s has been doing the walk, the total raised from doing so is in excess of £500,000.

Stuart Clayton, chief executive of Galloway’s, said: “To say we are devastated is an understatement. The Morecambe Bay Walk is our biggest fundraiser of the year and it not taking place leaves us with a hole to fill, somewhere in the region of £20,000, our expected income from the event.”

Throughout his career Cedric has only had to cancel a walk twice a year. One has already been cancelled this year after Cedric underwent a double hernia operation.

Cedric will work with Galloway’s to find an alternative date. For more call 01772 744148.