Morecambe Carnival pulls in massive crowds

Have your say

Morecambe Carnival 2017 has pulled huge crowds of people onto the promenade.

Lines of spectators watched the parade of floats and then crammed into viewing areas to see a programme of live music.

The weather stayed fine on Sunday morning and into the early evening as acts took to the main Bay stage at around 4.30pm.

This was later than advertised because the stage could not be built until Sunday morning due to strong winds over the past few days.

Earlier in the day some of the acts - The Bottlenecks, Mark McKenna, Stuart Michaels, Sold to the Sky and the Lancaster Bombers - were transferred to the smaller EDF Energy Stage near the Midland.

Artists still due to perform on Sunday evening on the main stage include Union J, Martine McCutcheon and Toploader.

The bill is running later than advertised and the fireworks finale is now due between 10.30 and 11pm.

The parade, which started at 1.30pm from near Morecambe Lifeboat Station, included Junior Miss Morecambe, Rachel Simpson, the Morecambe MC Michael Glen, Carnival Queen Shannon Reeve, Carnival Rosebud Abigail Anderson and many floats representing local businesses, charities and other groups.

Winners of trophies in the parade were:

Best Float - Heysham Power Station

Best Musical Float - More Music

Best Small Business Float - Festival Market

Most Original Float - Headway

Best Themed Float - Morecambe Town Council

Judges Special Award - Morecambe FC Ladies

There are videos and photos from today's events available to view at our Facebook page.