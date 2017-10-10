Morecambe Carnival boss nominated for Lancashire Tourism Superstar

The main driving force behind Morecambe Carnival could be this year’s Lancashire Tourism Superstar.

David Brayshaw, chairman of Morecambe Carnival Committee, is one of three people shortlisted for the prestigious award.

The Tourism Superstar, flagship of the annual Lancashire Tourism Awards, aims to highlight the contribution of outstanding individuals who have made animpact on the visitor experience of Lancashire but whose actions and achievements may sometimes have gone unnoticed or have taken place outside the main spotlight.

The public will vote for the winner, who will be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday, November 9 at Blackpool Tower Ballroom. Previous winners include popular BBC Radio Lancashire presenter John ‘Gilly’ Gillmore.

Mr Brayshaw heads a team of volunteers who resurrected Morecambe Carnival in 2014 after a 13-year absence.

The event has grown year-on-year and in 2017, according to estimates, attracted 55,500 people to the town.

Also nominated for the award are Laura Johnson, creator of Crafty Vintage who put on vintage events across Lancashire, and Harriet Roberts, manager of Blackburn Business Improvement District (BID). To vote for David go to HERE.