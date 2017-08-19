Morecambe Carnival - all the info

Have your say

Morecambe Carnival starts today!

A huge two days of entertainment is planned and large crowds are expected to come out to enjoy live music, the traditional floats parade, fireworks and sky diving displays and much more.

And after organisers moved the carnival from its regular May slot to August in the hope of better weather they are hoping the clouds stay away on Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office is forecasting sunshine and showers for Morecambe on Saturday and dry weather on Sunday.

Saturday’s carnival programme is crammed with things for families to do and see, including a sandcastle building competition, sheep dog trials, sky diving display, beat the goalie with Morecambe Ladies FC, the Bay Storm cheerleaders and a kids fun zone.

Then Sunday sees the main events of the parade, the live music stage and fireworks spectacular.

Floats will set off from near the Morecambe lifeboat shop (opposite the Lothersdale) at 1.30pm and head down to the Midland.

The parade will include this year’s carnival queen Shannon Reeve and Rosebud Abigail Anderson.

There will be prizes for best float, best themed float, best small business float, best musical entry, best original entry and the judges special award. The Visitor content editor Greg Lambert will on the judging panel with Father Tom Davis and Coun Roger Mace, mayor of Lancaster.

Music starts on The Bay radio live stage from 1pm hosted by Bay presenters Danny Matthews and Darren Milby.

Acts include Toploader, Martine McCutcheon, Union J, Karen Harding, Yes Lad, Josh Taylor, Tiger S, Danny Dearden, Sam Lavery, Jamie Lee Harrison, Sold To The Sky, The Bottlenecks, The Lancaster Bombers, Mark McKenna and Stuart Michaels.

Former JLS front man Aston Merrygold and Blue singer Simon Webbe had to withdraw due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The carnival will officially end with a fireworks display over the bay from around 9pm.

On both days there will also be a smaller live music stage, sponsored by EDF Energy and hosted by DJ Trevor Cooke.

EVENTS SATURDAY AUGUST 19

EDF Energy Science Zone: Explosive Food Show, The Platform, 10.30am, 1.30pm, free tickets via Morecambe & Lancaster Visitor Information Centres, tel 01524 582808.

Piece of Cake – Comedy Dance Show, The Bay Arena – noon, 2pm, 4pm.

Sheepdog Trials Show, The Bay Arena – 1pm, 3pm.

Sandcastle Competition - Registration - Eric Morecambe Statue Beach noon, Prize Giving – EDF Energy Stage 4pm.

Panic Circus, The Midland Seaside Lawn – 1.30pm, 3pm. Ospreys Skydiving Display - Clock Tower Beach – 4.45pm.

EDF Energy Science Zone: Exhibition - Virtual reality experiences, experiments, EDF Energy careers info, smartmeter demos, The Platform – 10am to 4pm.

Morecambe Football Club Ladies - Beat the Goalie Competition, Midland Lawn: 1pm, 2.30pm, 4.15pm

Mini animals petting zoo, kiddies rides, food stalls - The Platform Lawn.

EDF Energy Stage hosted by Trevor Cooke, 11am – Trevor Cooke, 11.30am Natalie Dance School, Noon – One Non Blonde, 12.20pm – Dom Clayton, 12.40pm – Mark Yates, 1pm – Harri Deane, 1.30pm – Morecambe Ukelele Group, 2pm – Ashleigh Wood, 2.30pm – Kevin Cunliffe, 3pm – Beyond Radio Roadshow, 4pm – Melanie, 4.30pm – Lets Go Wacky! 5pm – Rachel Simpson, 5.30pm – Sarah Donald, 6pm to 8pm – Kalimba Entertainments Roadshow.

SUNDAY AUGUST 20

Panic Circus, The Midland seaside lawn - 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

EDF Energy Stage: Local Acts, Family Shows, Live Music, 11am – Trevor Cooke, 11.30am – Kevin Cunliffe, Noon – One Non Blonde, 12.20pm – Andy Creevy, 12.40pm – Mark Yates, 1pm – Mellisa Miles, 2pm - Emma Featon, 2.30pm – Lynda Law, 3pm – Lujo Crowes, 3.30pm – Lets Go Wacky! 4pm – Alice Hollywood, 4.30pm – Harri Deane. Morecambe Carnival Parade - 1.30pm.

The Bay Live Stage Show - 1pm until 9pm, The Bottlenecks 1pm, Mark McKenna 1.20pm, Stuart Michaels 1.40pm, Sold to the Sky 2.05pm, Lancaster Bombers 2.30pm, Courtney Hadwin 2.55pm, Taken 3.10pm, Boogie Storm 3.30pm, Pacific 3.50pm, Tiger S 4.15pm, Josh Taylor 4.45pm, Danny Dearden 5pm, Jamie Lee Harrison 5.20pm, Sam Lavery 5.40pm, Yes Lad 6pm, Karen Harding 6.25pm, Union J 6.50pm, Martine McCutcheon 7.25pm, Toploader 8.15pm.(Times subject to change.)

Fireworks Finale - Central Promenade 9pm.

Saturday and Sunday

EDF Energy Family Fun Zone: climbing wall, play truck, helter skelter, kiddies rides, Bouncy World, farm animal petting zoo Midland seafront lawn: mini golf, zip Line, Virgin Media tent

The Bay Arena: Food, arts & crafts stalls, donkey rides The Dome Site: Fairground and quad bike train rides

Bars: Draught bar - The Bay Arena, gin bar - Midland seafront lawn, Prosecco bar - EDF Family Fun Zone.