Morecambe cameraman celebrates 14th year of photo presentations

A Morecambe cameraman will celebrate his 14th year of sharing his photographic adventures with audiences.

Peter Logan will present Travels With My Camera at the Platform, in Morecambe, this month.

This will be Peter’s 14th consecutive year of showcasing his adventures and some of the world’s most interesting, picturesque and historical places on camera.

Peter will present four colour side presentations, visiting the legendary Robinson Crusoe Island off the coast of Chile, the mysterious stone statues on Easter Island and archeological sites across the Greek islands.

The presentation will also feature the cemeteries of Second World War Allied and German casualties on Crete. Also featured will be Berlin, Colditz Castle and the magnificent Gaudi architecture of Barcelona.

The first talk will take place on Tuesday January 17 at 7pm, then January 24, 31 and February 7, all for a 7pm start.

Tickets cost £3 and include tea and biscuits.

Tickets are available by calling the Platform box office on 01524 582803 or by visiting the website at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform.

Peter Logan has spent much of his life travelling the world and taking photographs of the places he has visited.

A seasoned traveller, Peter enjoys giving talks on the many fascinating places he has visited over the years

Peter, who now lives in Bare, says it has become ‘like an informal travel club’ attracting up to 100 people every evening.

Peter says he is glad over the years he has kept slides.