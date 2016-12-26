Morecambe Camera Club’s best pictures

A farming scene and a day at the beach were among the prize winners in a Morecambe photography competition.

There were three subject categories for Morecambe Camera Club’s December contest, judged by Colin Douglas from St Helens.

Psycho by Keith Knowles. Morecambe Camera Club.

In the Farming Scenes contest first place was given to Fernley Stribling, second place, Chris Hellier and third place, David Dempster.

For film titles first place went to Keith Knowles, second place, Ellen Bell and third place, Phil Bell. On the Beach first place went to Phil Bell, second place, Ellen Bell and third place, Roger Gittings. For more visit www.morecambecameraclub.co.uk/.