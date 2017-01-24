Morecambe boy airlifted to hospital after falling down stairs

A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after he suffered a diabetic fit.

The boy fell down the stairs at a home on Beach Street, Morecambe after collapsing on Sunday afternoon (January 22).

North West Air Ambulance landed on Morecambe promenade on Sunday at around 1pm to assist emergency services. Police arrived at the address at around 1.45pm.

North West Ambulance have said the boy did not suffer serious injuries and was airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool shortly afterwards.