Morecambe bonfire night is victim of its own success

A popular bonfire night event won’t happen this year because a pub landlord says it’s become too big.

Thousands of people traditionally descend on the Golden Ball at Snatchems to watch the Lancaster Castle fireworks display across the River Lune and enjoy outdoor entertainment, bars and food vans.

But Stephen Hunt said the Saturday night event has become a victim of its own success and he won’t be organising a bonfire with outdoor food, drink and music this year.

“Each year it gets busier and busier,” said Mr Hunt.

“And last year it was also frustrating because people brought their own drinks.

“There were hundreds of people drinking cans. I know the queues for the bars were long but they came to enjoy what we put on but didn’t spend a penny. It cost me a lot of money.

“I also got a phone call from the police saying that it’s getting too large, saying this year we would have to go through the council, they would have to have marshals on the road. We’d need portable loos, safety officers. I’d end up thousands of pounds out of pocket. I thought, this isn’t going to work.”

The pub is a popular vantage point to see the annual Lancaster City Council-run fireworks display, which this year takes place on Saturday, November 4.

Mr Hunt also criticised the authorities for not clearing debris off the narrow road leading up to the pub after high tide.

On the night of last year’s event the road was gridlocked as people tried to park near the Golden Ball.