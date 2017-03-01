Morecambe Bay walk icon says thanks for heart care

The Queen’s Guide to the Sands of Morecambe Bay will lead a special walk to say thanks to a hospital for looking after him.

Cedric Robinson MBE revealed he has received treatment for a heart condition at the Lancashire Cardiac Centre for the past few years.

So on June 4 he will lead cross bay trekkers from Arnside to Kents Bank in aid of the Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, the official charity of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Cedric, 84, who has led thousands of people on walks across the Bay for more than 50 years, said the staff at the centre – based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital – had been “brilliant”.

“They have looked after me really well and I just wanted to help them in some way as a kind of thank you,” he said.

“If you have never done the walk before then this is a perfect time because it will raise money for a fantastic cause.”

The walk is approximately eight miles long and should take about four hours to complete, depending on the route taken and progress on the day. It will start at Arnside promenade with registration between 1.30pm and 2pm. Family, friends, children, dogs on a lead and groups are all welcome.

The route gives panoramic views of the surrounding Lake District mountains and those of Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Cedric is the royally appointed guide to crossing the notoriously dangerous sands at Morecambe Bay.

He became the 25th guide in 1963 and has held the post ever since.

For more details please contact Ann Hedley or Nicci Hayes on 01253 957381 or email blueskies@bfwhospitals.nhs.uk or book via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/morecambe-bay-walk-tickets-30485126835?aff=es2