Morecambe Bay Storm win last home game of season

In their final home game of the season, American football team Morecambe Bay Storm beat North East outfit Northumberland Lightning 44-0.

The visitors travelled with a much depleted squad of players and this coupled with a solid running game from the Storm made it a one-sided contest.

The opening kick sailed into the end zone for touchback, leaving the Lightning 75 yards to score, but, an interception from Storm cornerback Chris Aldred on the second play of the drive stifled the drive.

Returning the ball 20 yards Johnston gave the Storm offence field position at the visitor’s seven yard line, four plays later and quarterback Chris Mayne crossed the goal line on an inside zone read left to open the scoring, with a successful conversion from slotback Mark Baldwin on a wingback counter over the left tackle.

Another interception pick, this time from safety Gaz Johnston, gave the ball back to the Storm on the Lightning’s 27 yard line and seven plays later triggerman Mayne drove in to the end zone on a quarterback sneak, with the conversion by slotback Adam Horrobin on a wingback counter to the right.

With the Storm defence dominating the away team’s offence, defensive tackle Tom Smith fell a loose ball to recover the fumble, leaving the Storm offence again within striking distance of scoring.

Three plays and 15 yards later, halfback Danny Mclennan rushed over the goal line from five yards out on a power run right with slotback Dave Nicholls converting from the three on a jet sweep right.

The second quarter started much the same way as the first had ended, with the home side’s defence shutting down the lightning attack.

After a three-and-out drive from the visitors, Chris Mayne hit Baldwin on a wheel route for a 42 yard touchdown reception. Finding some form, Northumberland put together a ten-play drive ending in a fumble which was recovered by Storm defensive tackle Dave Robinson.

Eight plays and 64 yards later, Storm wideout Dion Feather snagged a 20 yard reception on a tunnel screen left and danced through the Lightning’s secondary for a touchdown, converted by Horrobin on a three yard rushing jet sweep left.

With time running out in the period, Mayne masterminded an 11 play, 58 yard drive which he finished off on a quarterback sneak from the one yard line, taking his personal tally to three touchdowns on the day, making the score 44-0 at half time.

However, after picking up a couple of new injuries, the visitors were unable to carry on and conceded the game.