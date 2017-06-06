Morecambe Bay Foodbank’s £3,000 appeal

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help Morecambe Bay Foodbank move into bigger premises due to increased demand.

The foodbank has been operating out of the GYM Church in Green Street for five years, but has now outgrown the space and needs to move.

A building has been found on the corner of Westminster Road and Regent Road in Morecambe and it will enable the Foodbank to store and manage more food.

It will also allow the Foodbank, which is staffed by volunteers, to have more space, more parking and room for admininstration and more security.

It will mean the team can then consider extending their services to help more people.

Joanna Young, who helps to promote the Foodbank, has now launched a Justgiving page, which hopes to raise £3,000 to help with the move.

The website has already raised £500.

She said: “By getting them on their feet at their new premises they’ll be able to do even more great work for our community so please consider donating! Every penny counts and helps the Foodbank to continue doing what they do.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/morecambe-bay-foodbank.