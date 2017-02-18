Morecambe barber hopes to open new shop in Heysham

A Morecambe barber hopes to expand his business to keep up with a growing trend in male grooming.

Rob Hughes, owner of The Lounge, Gentlemen’s Cutting Room, on Back Marine Road, Morecambe, wants to open a new barber shop in Heysham to reach new clientele.

The 30-year-old took over his current shop, which used to belong to well-known barber Rodney Harris, in October last year and since then business has been booming.

“Grooming is changing all the time with different styles, it is not just a cut back and sides anymore,” said Rob.

“Barbering is becoming popular because a lot of men are looking after themselves more now.

“I’ve always wanted my own place and it is nice that people come to me especially.

The Lounge, which is currently undergoing a small refurbishment, contains fittings from former barber Terry Masheder – including antique worktops, basins and mirrors.

Rob and his business partner Shauna Bell are looking at opening a shop in Heysham village and possibly Carnforth in the future.

In November last year Rob raised £300 by holding a charity haircut day to raise funds for the Parker family who lost their daughter Jazmin to meningitis septicemia