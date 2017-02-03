Morecambe bar boss moves to new town pub

A Morecambe pub is set to re-open its doors under new management.

The Palatine will open at 4pm today (Friday) under new tenant Chris ‘Bru’ Wood, the former manager at the town’s Royal Bar.

The Palatine Hotel.

Mr Wood said he aims to make the Palatine a “proper drinking boozer with a great atmosphere” with live music acts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting with a duo ‘Sold to the Sky’ on Friday night (February 3).

Mr Wood has left the Royal after three years and some of his previous pub’s staff have gone with him to form the new team at the Palatine.

“At the Palatine I want to carry on the same winning formula I used at the Royal,” said Mr Wood.

The Palatine is owned by C2 Investment, which also owns Lancaster Brewery and The Sun Hotel in Lancaster.

Previous tenant Roy Denby has moved on to pastures new after three years in charge.

Kevin O’Hagan, whose family owns the Royal, said they “wished Bru the best of luck”.

“We are carrying on as normal, we will look to appoint a new manager but it’s not something we’re going to rush into because the staff we have are doing a good job,” he said.

Mr O’Hagan said it would be “business as usual” at the Royal and the regular programme of live music would take place this weekend.