Morecambe band headline Countryfest festival

A Morecambe band will headline an all-night party as part of this year’s Countryfest festival.

Six-piece band, Twenty Four Seven, have played alongside some of the biggest names in music – Jools Holland, M-People and The Drifters – with frontman Steven Wren having played most of the big festivals around the UK and Europe, including Glastonbury, as part of chart topping Mint Royale.

The band will headline the party for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, who has a marquee and stage set up on day one of the festival at the Westmorland County Showground in Crooklands.

From 7pm on Saturday June 3 the charity will present live music until midnight.

“We don’t want visitors to Countryfest to make just a day of it but an evening of it too!” said Tammy Hoskins, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s North Lancashire and South Cumbria fundraising co-ordinator.

“We have booked bands that have a great reputation for their musicianship and dance floor filling and among the best locally is Twenty Four Seven.

“What could be a better way of celebrating the start of summer than with an all-night party.”

Tickets for the marquee cost £10 each and are available by telephoning 01772 522913 or emailing info@rosemere.org.uk

All proceeds from the all-night party will go to Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal, which launched in March to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the opening of Rosemere Cancer Centre, South Cumbria and Lancashire’s regional specialist cancer treatment centre in Preston, which is managed by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust.