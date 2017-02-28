Morecambe arts group shortlisted for national award

An arts group who aim to bring positivity to Morecambe’s West End have been shortlisted for a national award.

The Exchange Creative Community, based on West Street, Morecambe, have been nominated for the Epic Awards 2017 organised by Voluntary Arts.

Beki Melrose is a co-director of The Exchange Creative Community, Mortecambe

Voluntary Arts, the national development agency for arts and crafts participation, celebrate the achievements of voluntary arts groups across the UK by recognising the skill, innovation and hard work that goes into their activities.

The Exchange Creative Community, set up 18 months ago, consists of 18 core volunteers, community members and artists who hope to rejuvenate the area through the arts and inspire others.

“The energy and buzz having made the shortlist is more that enough to keep The Exchange thriving day to day but to be have been recognised, acknowledged and celebrated on such a scale has been overwhelmingly encouraging and exciting,” said Beki Melrose, co-director of The Exchange.

“There are a lot of people that make The Exchange what it is day to day.

“What is amazing is the ever growing list of local talent getting involved in selling work with us through our gallery and gift Shop to facilitating workshops.

“We are constantly overwhelmed by what the area has to offer. So this shortlisting is for all these wonderful people in our creative community.”

Due to popular demand the group are hoping to upscale their existing studio to the back of the part-derelict West End Methodist Church.

The group recently held free art workshops for all ages which explored the themes of a miniature world. The unveiling of members’ artwork also helped raise funds for the church and their next studio.

The Exchange is open Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm and once a month on ‘Second Saturdays’ – a programme of free workshops and exhibitions developed by the community for the community.

You can vote for The Exchange to win at epicawards.co.uk. Voting closes midnight on Sunday March 5.

Prizes for the winner include an award, framed certificate, £250 and a tailored package of training, mentoring and promotion.