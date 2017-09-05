Morecambe are made to work for narrow win

Morecambe made sure of their Northern Premier League status with an eight-run win at Kendal’s Shap Road on Saturday.

Batting first, the Woodhill Lane side could only manage 105-9 from their 50 overs but it proved to be enough on the day as Kendal were bowled out for just 97, leaving them a point off the bottom of the table.

Morecambe suffered an early setback when opener Mark Woodhead (1) was caught by Chris Miller as Toby Tyson (2-11) claimed his first wicket of the afternoon, leaving the visitors on 5-1.

Tyson then struck again to remove Lewis Smith, the Morecambe man managed three runs before being caught by Ben Phillips as Morecambe appeared to be struggling at 12-2.

Sub professional Tony Palladino (15) came in to steady things somewhat, he helped Morecambe reach 30 before falling to Miller (6-38) with the help of Phillips once more.

Kendal made another breakthrough soon after as Adam Derham (9) was caught and bowled by the impressive Miller as Morecambe were reduced to 31-4.

Ryan Pearson came in at number five and managed a knock of 19, but he fell LBW to Miller with the score on 58, which brought Luke Pearson to the crease.

Along with Eddy Read (18), the pair moved the score along to 86 before the former was dismissed by Chris Miller, Tyson taking the catch, and Miller was back amongst the wickets soon after when he got rid of Tommy Clough (7), Shane Hyland collecting the ball in the field.

Luke Pearson (22) was next to go, Miller striking yet again, this time with the help of Ryan Shepherd, and the score soon went from 103-8 to 103-9 when Jamie Cassidy (0) was bowled by Jason Dawes (1-16). Morecambe managed just two more runs before their innings came to a close, finishing on 105-9 with Jake Smith (2no) and Damian Gudgeon (0 no) remaning unbeaten at the crease.

Kendal fell short in their reply, but only by eight runs as Morecambe were made to work hard for their win.

Ryan Shepherd (0) was first to be dismissed, Palladino (4-28) taking his first wicket of the day with the help of Cassidy, leaving Kendal on 6-1. Read (2-34) then struck for Morecambe, he removed Zachary McCaskie (12) with Gudgeon taking the catch as Kendal appeared to be rocking at 14-2.

Paul Dodds came in but he didn’t last long, he only managed three runs before being bowled by Palladino, and Phillips (6) went soon after, Clough (2-16) taking the wicket, Ryan Pearson catching as Kendal were stuck on 27-4.

Saeed Bariwala (2) was next to go, he was bowled by Palladino, and Clough struck again when he got rid of Shane Hyland (11), who was caught and bowled, leaving Kendal on 40-6.

Edward Price (37) and Joseph Dodds (7) gave the hosts a lifeline, taking the score to 64, but the latter was then run out as Morecambe took their seventh wicket.

Dawes managed a knock of eight before being caught by Ryan Pearson off Read, and 87-8 became 87-9 when Miller (0) was also caught by Pearson, Palldino this time taking the wicket.

Morecambe wrapped the game up when Read ran out Price (37) in the 49th over as the visitors collected an important 15 points, leaving Kendal fighting for their survival.