Morecambe and Lancaster to clash for charity

Morecambe FC and Lancaster City will meet on Saturday, July 15 at the Globe Arena as part of a charity and family fun day.

The Shrimps and the Dolly Blues will clash in a pre-season friendly for the first ever ‘Bay Trophy’ and help raise money for two good causes.

Proceeds will go to the Neil Marshall Memorial Fund, set up to support the family of the former Lancaster City captain following his death from cancer last year.

The event, sponsored by The Bay radio, will also raise vital cash for local children’s charity Unique Kidz and Co.

“We held an event at the club to raise money for the Neil Marshall memorial Fund earlier this year and supporters from both sides came together for an excellent evening,” said Rod Taylor, Morecambe FC director.

“It made us think how we could look to come together again and a pre-season friendly seemed an excellent way of doing this.

“We are also keen to put something back into the community because last year was a difficult year for us and people really came out and showed their support for the club and we want to repay them for that backing.

“It will be a good game for both clubs and one that we hope will bring the community together for an excellent cause at the same time.”

Lawrence Looney, chief executive of Lancaster City, said: “We are delighted that we have been able to agree the friendly.

“This is a game that will be enjoyed by the whole community and to do it in memory for Neil Marshall will make it a perfect day.

“Thank you once again to The Bay for their support. We are all looking forward to it.”

Bill Johnston, managing director of The Bay, said: “The game will be played for ‘The Bay Trophy’ so it will be a competitive fixture.

“But it will be a lot more than just a football match as the day will raise money through and for the local community.

“It will be a fun event for the whole family with live music, children’s entertainment and lots more.”

Organisers hope that The Bay Trophy will become an annual contest and fundraiser with the fixture being rotated between Giant Axe and the Globe Arena.

The Bay will run a competition to find two pairs of local children to represent each team as official mascots on the day.

Tickets will be £5 per person for all adults with under 16s free.

The game will kick off at 3pm.