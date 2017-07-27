More people than ever get on their bikes in Lancaster and Morecambe

A new study shows trips by bike have increased in Lancaster and Morecambe following an investment programme to encourage cycling for shorter urban journeys.

Published by Sustrans, walking and cycling charity, the study has identified the government-funded programme led to an increase of 29 per cent in the number of trips by bike in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Lancaster and Morecambe were part of the Cycling Demonstration Towns follow-on programme in six towns, which received investment in 2005-2008 and again in 2008-2011.

Cycling trips increased by 29 per cent over five years and by five per cent per annum.

The study also analysed results from the cycling City and Towns programme, which ran in 12 towns and cities from 2008-2011. Automatic count data shows cycling trips increased by 24 per cent over three years and on average by eight per year.

The study was commissioned by the Department for Transport and it was conducted by Sustrans, in partnership with Transport for Quality of Life, Cavill Associates and University of the West of England.

Rosslyn Colderley, Sustrans director for the north of England, said: “The evidence of the study is clear – increasing levels of cycling in our towns and cities is very much possible.

“The growth in cycle trips in the participating towns and cities reflects the fact that investment comparable to that spent in Denmark and the Netherlands stimulates changes in levels of cycling. The study also indicates sustained long-term commitment to investment in cycling is key to growing cycle use.”