Modley pub renaming talks

Plans to call a Morecambe pub ‘The Albert Modley’ after the famous old-time comedian may have to change at the wishes of Mr Modley’s family.

The new owners of the Bradford Arms ran a competition on Facebook for members of the public to think of a new name for the Queen Street pub with a chance of winning £250.

An artist's impression of how the former Bradford Arms would look if it was renamed 'The Albert Modley.'

They then revealed on Facebook that the winning name was The Albert Modley.

The Visitor then contacted a member of the late comedian’s family, who was shocked and said she had not been informed about the plans.

Another family member also contacted Bravo Inns IIworried about the reputation of the Bradford, which lost its licence after drugs were sold to an undercover police officer and it emerged customers had a slate behind the bar from which to take drugs – before the new owners took over and began a major refurbishment.

A spokesman for Bravo Inns II said they will be meeting with members of Mr Modley’s family today, Tuesday, for talks on the use of his name.

The spokesman said: “ We had a massive response on our Facebook page to the competition which had over 1100 suggestions.

“The name ‘The Albert Modley’ was suggested within our Facebook competition, and after much deliberations the team at Bravo Inns believed that to be the best name.

“We hope the family see this as an honour and a fitting to tribute to one of Morecambe’s legendary comedians.”

He said another name may have to be chosen for the pub if Albert Modley’s family are unhappy for his name to be used.

The Bradford Arms in Morecambe had its premises licence suspended in March after undercover police were dealt drugs by door staff and the pub manager. Bravo Inns II Ltd were unaware of the drug dealing that took place before the licence was transferred to them.At a licence hearing they were told they could keep their licence but with conditions. Ken Buckley, MD of Bravo Inns II said anyone taking or dealing drugs would be barred for life from the premises.

Albert was adopted son of our town

“Eee it’s grand to be daft!” This was the catchphrase of Albert Modley, the Yorkshire-bred funny-man who came to live in Morecambe in 1932 and loved the town so much he stayed until his death in 1979. He was one of Britain’s best-loved theatre and pantomime comedians, appearing in three films and the radio show ‘Variety Bandbox’ which attracted 14 million listeners at its peak. Members of Albert Modley’s family still live in Morecambe, including one of his granddaughters Debbie Cain, who used to run Modley’s restaurant in Morecambe.

Modley’s had many photographs and posters adorning the walls of the restaurant paying tribute to Albert’s life and career.

In 1972 Albert was made a Freeman of Morecambe in a ceremony at the town hall.

Albert was a great ambassador for the town who would always tell a funny story about Morecambe when interviewed.