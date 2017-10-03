Miss Lancashire finalist hosts non-uniform day

A Heysham teenager who is a finalist in Miss Lancashire is getting schools involved in a fundraising drive.

Rachel Simpson will host an inter-schools non-uniform day to raise money for children’s charity Variety.

Variety helps disabled and disadvantaged children around the UK.

Morecambe schools have signed up for the ‘MUFTI’ day and if any others would like to take part or donate go HERE .

On Saturday, Rachel and her dad Deryck took on Europe’s fastest and longest zip wire challenge in North Wales to raise money for CancerCare.

The 17 year old former Heysham High School pupil, who had a life-saving bone marrow transplant in 2015, is currently studying at Lancaster and Morecambe College and Myerscough College.

Rachel will take part in the Miss Lancashire finals on November 3 in Preston.