Met Office issues warning as storm 'Babs' set to batter North West with 70mph winds

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning this morning as 'Storm Barbara' is set to batter the North West over the Christmas period.

Residents in the North West should expect strong southwesterly winds to develop on Friday (23 December) with gusts of 60 to 70 mph likely say the Met Office.

People in the North West should also prepare themselves for a not so merry Christmas with the potential for structural damage - as well as disruption to power supplies and travel, with restrictions on bridges and disruption to ferries.

The warning is valid from 9am on Friday Morning until 9am on Saturday morning with winds expected to moderate by Saturday morning.

A Chief Forecaster for the Met Office said: "A deep depression, now named Barbara, will move northeastwards across the Atlantic, passing close to the northwest of Scotland later Friday and overnight into Saturday.

"South to southwesterly winds will increase earliest across the west of the warning area early on Friday, before the strongest winds develop across western then northern Scotland later on Friday and overnight into Saturday."

The warning comes after residents in Lancashire were warned to expect a wet rather than white Christmas by online weather app Weather Online yesterday.