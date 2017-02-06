Men armed with weapons break into Morecambe flats

Three men wearing dark hoodies and balaclavas forced their way into a block of flats in Morecambe, threatening residents with a number of weapons.

A 44-year-old woman was grabbed by the shoulders and threatened by one of the men as they broke into a block of flats on Christie Avenue on Friday February 3 at around 7pm.

A neighbour heard a noise before the men broke into the flat and stole a number of items, say police.

The neighbour charged one of the men before they ran off and got into a car which was seen driving towards Ennerdale Avenue, Morecambe.

Police said they are unsure on what kind of weapons these three men had but believe the men did enter the property brandishing several armed weapons whilst searching for items in the lounge.

Police are appealing for witnesses, if you were in the area at the time of the incident or have any information about it, please contact the police on 101 quoting log reference 1253 of the 3rd of February. Alternatively you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police have reason to believe that this was isolated incident but if you have any specific concerns please get in touch.