Mayor recovering after major surgery

The Mayor Of Lancaster, Coun Roger Mace, is recovering after a major operation to remove his kidney.

The Lancaster City councillor for Kellet Ward, who has been the city’s Mayor since May, underwent surgery on October 12.

Coun Mace, who lives in Nether Kellet, said he continued with his normal duties until the day of his admission to hospital.

He added that he expected that he will be able to resume his Mayoral duties in time for Remembrance Day in November, if not before.

Coun Mace has represented Kellet ward as a Conservative for the past 18 years.

He is also currently a member of Lancaster City Council’s Standards Committee.