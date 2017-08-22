Masked men break into Halton Centre

Four masked men forced their way into a community centre in Halton causing £500 worth of damage.

Police arrived at The Centre on Low Road at around 2.15am on Monday (August 21) to reports that men forced entry to the building.

A glass panel on the upper foyer door was smashed and the office door inside was ripped from its hinges.

CCTV footage has been handed to the police.

The centre manager said: “Four masked men arrived in a dark hatch or small four door estate car.

“The burglar alarm was activated and the men left empty handed after less than 90 seconds in the building.

“There is no cash left on the premises overnight.

“The Coffee Shop operated from the Main Hall for the day whilst Crime Scene Investigators and police attended the scene and repairs to the doors were carried out.

“The charity works very hard to raise money for the upkeep of the building and to provide activities for everyone.

“It is such a sad thing that criminals choose to steal from a charity whose purpose is to provide a facility for all in the community to use.”

The Community Centre is managed by a non profit making Registered Charity, Halton Community Association (HCA), for the sole purpose of providing and maintaining a Community Centre for the inhabitants of the village of Halton and its wider community.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log number 30921.