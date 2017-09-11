Man suffers facial injuries on Lancaster cycle path

Part of the cycle path was closed at the weekend after a young man suffered facial injuries.

Police and ambulance services were called to the cycle path near Grosvenor Park Primary School, Roeburn Drive on Saturday after reports that a young man had suffered facial injuries.

Police say the man was not attacked but was unconscious when they attended at around 3.45pm.

The man was taken to hospital and the cycle path between the school and Asda Supermarket on Ovangle Road was closed whilst emergency services attended to the incident.