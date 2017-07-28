Man rescued from banks of River Lune

A man was rescued from the banks of the River Lune after he got stuck on an embankment, say fire services.

Crews from Lancaster and Preston were called out to assist the man at around 9pm on Friday July 27 at the incident close to Derby Road in Lancaster.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We helped a man who couldn't get up from an embankment by the River Lune.

"We used a ladder to help him up."

A police spokesman said: "We were called out to reports of a 32-year-old man on the bank of the river Lune to the right of the Greyhound Bridge. It seems he was sat on the bank and could't get up.

"We dropped him off home."

The man is not believed to have been seriously injured.