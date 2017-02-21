Man jailed for manslaughter of Morecambe traveller

A man has been sentenced to 10 years for the manslaughter of a Morecambe dad-of-three at a traveller site, by striking and running him over with his work van.

Christopher McCarthy, 21, from Slapton Road, Little Billington, was convicted by a jury of the manslaughter of 43-year-old Patrick Maloney at the Toddbury Farm site near Leighton Buzzard on August 2 2016.

Mr Maloney had only moved from Morecambe to the traveller site a few weeks earlier.

During a trial at Luton Crown Court, the jury heard how McCarthy ran over the victim with his van, dragging him a distance and causing fatal injuries.

The incident followed an altercation during the moments leading up to Patrick’s death, before McCarthy drove into and over Mr Maloney, killing him almost instantly.

McCarthy fled the scene, leaving Mr Maloney dying in the road surrounded by other residents and his family. The van was found abandoned six miles away.

Det Insp Alan Page from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, who led the investigation, said: “This is a tragic case in which Patrick Maloney’s life was needlessly and tragically cut short.

“He leaves behind a wife and three children plus a large extended family and friends, all of whom loved him dearly. I am pleased that justice has today been served and I hope that this brings some comfort to Patrick’s family.”