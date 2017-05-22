Man, 53, suffers serious head injuries in Morecambe gang attack

A 53-year-old man was left with serious head injuries after a late night attack in the street by a gang of men.

The man was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment after being found in Central Drive at 2am on Monday.

It is believed he had been attacked by a number of males before the offenders made off from the scene.

Detectives believe this is an isolated attack and patrols have been increased in the area. Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WB1704615.