Man, 49, dies following crash outside Milnthorpe charity shop

Police said a man has died in hospital following a crash outside a Milnthorpe charity shop.

The 49-year-old man from the South Cumbria area, is believed to have had a medical episode at the wheel and has since died in Cumberland Infirmary hospital from natural causes, said Cumbria police.

Bay Search and Rescue volunteers jumped into action after the car crashed outside their own charity shop.

They posted on their Facebook page that two BSAR team members were first on the scene outside their Milnthorpe shop and base to attend to the driver.

Ambulance, police and fire were called to the scene.

Police said the crash involved a grey coloured Toyota RAV4 travelling towards Milnthorpe which left the road and collided with a tree.

Collision investigators carried out a full examination of the crash scene and the road was closed for five hours, causing some minor traffic disruption.

The accident happened on February 6 at 4pm.

