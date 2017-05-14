Makeover pubs serve up boost for cancer charity

A trio of local community pubs are celebrating their refurbishment by committing to raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The Owls Nest in Morecambe, The Station Hotel, Caton, and The Bowerham in Lancaster have all undergone extensive make-overs in the last six months.

To celebrate their relaunch, they have made the Rosemere Cancer Foundation their charity of the year.

All three are operating a Cupful of Support scheme, whereby each one will donate 10p from every hot drink sold to the charity’s coffers, with The Station and The Bowerham also donating an additional 10p on every pizza ordered through their takeaway pizza services.

Director Andrew Barker said: “Pubs have always been at the heart of their community and this trio is no exception.

“Nowadays, going to the pub is more about catching up with friends or enjoying time with family.

“So many people in the area are touched by cancer in one way or another, whether it’s themselves or a family member or friend. For this reason the Rosemere Cancer Foundation makes for a perfect charity partner.”

Cathy Skidmore, Rosemere’s corporate fundraising manager, said: “It’s fantastic that this trio of popular pubs wants to help us in this way and goes to show that when it comes to community spirit, you need look no further than the local pub and its patrons.”

Over the last year, Rosemere Cancer Foundation has invested £142,428 in projects to benefit local cancer patients being treated at hospitals managed by the University of Morecambe Bay Hospitals Foundation Trust. They include the refurbishment of a prosthesis fitting room at Westmorland General Hospital to create a more sympathetic and comfortable environment for breast cancer patients, and a quiet room and information hub at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

In addition, it has funded complementary health therapy sessions for all newly diagnosed patients to help counteract treatment side-effects, promote well-being and build confidence. Last month, Rosemere Cancer Foundation launched its most ambitious appeal yet, its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal, to mark the 20th anniversary of the opening of Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment centre, the Rosemere Cancer Centre, managed by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust.