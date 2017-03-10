‘Major loss’ for north Lancashire village after housing approval

Residents in Over Kellet say they have suffered a “major loss” after plans were approved to build 15 new homes on farmland in the village.

Nick Ward, chair of Over Kellet Parish Council, told councillors at a meeting on Monday, March 6, that there was no evidence of demand for more housing.

He said: “We support development provided it’s appropriate in scale and is needed.

“We would be failing of we did not strongly oppose this development in this important area. It will be a major loss for our heritage.”

Over Kellet resident Martin May read out comments from villagers, and said the site, which includes limestone knolls, and a natural pond, is “invaluable as a teaching and learning area for our grandchildren”.

The site is on land next to Church Bank and Greenways.

Julian Handy, agent for the development, said the land was a private field, and is “not for recreation”.

Coun Helen Helme said: “I note that one of the residents said it was a loss of recreational area, but a buffer zone is to be created around the pond.”

Over Kellet Parish Council objected against the decision with reasons including sensitivity of the location, inadequate foul and surface water drainage, access and road safety, the environmental impact on Great Crested Newts, and a loss of tourism to Over Kellet.