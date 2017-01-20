Link road closed for two hours after lorry fire

A major new road into Morecambe was closed for two hours yesterday after a lorry caught fire, say fire services.

The fire started at around 10.30pm on Morecambe's new link road the Bay Gateway.

Crews were called to the incident after the brakes on the back wheel of a lorry trailer burst into flames.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: " We were called to an incident yesterday evening when a lorry's back axel brakes set alight. Two pumps were sent to the incident and the road was closed.

"There was a potential of environmental pollution as the wagon was carrying aerosols and bleach and the fire started just above the river Lune. Fortunately, the driver unhitched his cab from the trailer and the fire was quickly extinguished."

Nobody was injured during the incident.