Lifeboat called to search for missing person

The Morecambe lifeboat was called out this morning after reports that a walker had been cut off by the tide.

As there has been an unusually high tide - leading to flood warnings in the Lune and Wyre estuaries last night - rescue crews were scrambled.

The boat was called out at 9am and conducted a thorough search of the area where the walker was last spotted, at Kent's Bank near Grange over Sands, but did not find anyone.

Crews were stood down at 10.30am.

Morecambe RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Kevin Jackson, said: "As we failed to locate the reported casualty, we have to hope that this was a false alarm with good intent and the caller was right to report it."