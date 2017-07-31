Lee stars for Torrisholme in win over Freckleton

Torrisholme beat bottom of the table Freckleton by 22 runs in a low scoring game at Boundary Meadow on Saturday.

Freckleton captain Andrew Hogarth won the toss and elected to field first, and his team looked to be in a very commanding position as the home team were dismissed for just 69 runs.

Andy Butler (15) was the only Torrisholme batsman to reach double figures before being removed by Daniel Fisher (6-20), wicket keeper James Richardson taking the catch.

Fellow-opener Daniel Woods (2) failed to make much of an impact and was Jacob Holland’s (2-13) first victim, Andrew Hogarth catching, and James Cookson managed just four runs before being dismissed LBW by Bobby Bithell (1-24).

Joseph Wills (9) was caught by Richardson as Fisher claimed another wicket, and he struck again when Iain Parkinson fell LBW without troubling the scorers.

Iain Burstow (8) tried to up the run rate but he too fell to Fisher as Torrisholme appeared to be in trouble.

James Ferguson (1) did little to help his side’s cause, falling LBW to Mark Rigby (1-8), while Fisher struck again to remove Jack Heap (8), caught by Bithell, and captain Matt Jackson (6), who was clean bowled.

Graham Lee, in at number 11, was caught by Bithell off Holland’s bowling, without scoring a run, as Torrisholme were dismissed for 69.

However, Freckleton weren’t able to reach their required target as the Torrisholme attack tore into their order.

Matt Jackson (3-17) took the wickets of Richard Beesley (13) and Richardson (0), both LBW, while Edward Fiddler was run out by Ben Pye for just two runs.

Graham Lee (4-18) was the host’s star man with the ball though,he took the game away from the visitors with an excellent spell which destroyed Freckleton’s middle order.

Henry Fiddler (1) was caught by Pye, captain Andrew Hogarth (7) was stumped by the same man, Daniel Fisher (1) was bowled and Gary Fiddler (0) fell LBW as Lee stamped his authority on the game.

Kyle Nixon was unable to get off the mark as he was bowled by Jackson, and Iain Burstow (1-3) took his only wicket of the day when Bithell was bowled after a knock of just seven.

Burstow also claimed a catch off the bowling of Wood (1-0), Rigby managing a single run as Freckleton were dismissed for 47 off 31.3 overs. Jacob Holland was the only man left at the crease, finishing on two not out, as Torrisholme picked up 12 points while Freckleton remain at the foot of the league table.