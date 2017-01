Five hours of free film fun for fans of Laurel and Hardy is on offer in Morecambe this weekend.

A night showing classic black-and-white movies starring the legendary comedy duo will be shown at the Trimpell Club starting at 7pm on Saturday.

Films will include Laughing Gravy, County Hospital, Oliver The Eighth, Chickens Come Home and Busy Bodies.

Laurel and Hardy fan Cameron Seddon, from Bare, is hosting the film night. Laurel and Hardy appeared in Morecambe once, at the Winter Gardens in 1947.