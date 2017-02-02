Laugh with police cops in Lancaster

The multi-award winning physical comedy show Police Cops by The Pretend Men crashes into Lancaster’s Nuffield Theatre this week.

The satirical comedy show sends up 1970s and 80s American ‘cop buddy’ films.

Straight-laced rookie officer Jimmy Johnson is out to avenge his brother’s death with his police partner Harrison. The pair begin digging and soon unearth the soily secrets that the case holds.

Full of ridiculous clichés and larger-than life caricatures, Police Cop’ is a cinematic joyride, speeding down Adventure Avenue in a souped-up squad car, say critics.

The cast of The Pretend Men, who formed in 2014, are said to create playful performances which combine inventive physical storytelling with their own brand of comedic text.

“Our aim was to create a high quality piece of theatre, sophisticated in both it’s comedy style and theatricality,” said artistic director Nathan Parkinson, who devised and performs in the production.

The show has won numerous fringe awards and achieved sell out performances at London’s Soho Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe Festival and more.

To book tickets for the show on Friday, February 3 at 8pm at the Nuffield Theatre, at Lancaster University visit www.lancasterarts.org or call the box office on 01524 594151.