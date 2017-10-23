Lancaster woman takes on walk of pain for CancerCare charity

A young woman whose life was turned upside down when her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer will be taking a walk across fire and ice to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Niamh Whittle hopes to raise as much money as possible for Lancaster charity CancerCare, which helped both her and her mum Rachel following the distressing diagnosis last year.

Rachel, of Bolton-le-Sands, suffered a heart attack in 2009 and was then diagnosed with breast cancer last year at the age of 49.

She started chemotherapy on her daughter’s 18th birthday.

She is now recovering well, and spoke to the Lancaster Guardian earlier this year about her ordeal, and how CancerCare had helped.

But as well as Rachel seeking support from CancerCare, eventually her daughter Niamh turned to the charity for help.

“Mum had been offering me counselling for weeks and I thought that I was fine, but I did an interview in the Guardian with my mum and found I couldn’t cope with talking about it,” the 19-year-old said.

“I was worried because a lot of people think that you must have something wrong with you if you need counselling.

“I had never really heard of CancerCare before, but 10 months after my mum’s diagnosis, I began to have weekly counselling sessions.

“It was absolutely exhausting talking about how I felt.

“I didn’t realise how much mof my life had been impacted by my mum’s cancer but I couldn’t stop talking about it.

“I am now so much better in myself but I use CancerCare for regular sessions even now.

“Mum is doing really well too. At one point I thought she would never be OK because I had to watch her overcome two major health issues.

“She is unbelievably brave.”

Niamh, who works at The Lodge in Slyne, will be undertaking the fire and ice walks with friend Caroline Barlow.

They will first walk across 15 feet of broken glass, before treading carefully across 20 feet of burning embers reaching 1,234 degrees!

Niamh said: “It was a spur of the moment decision. I am really looking forward to doing it.

“It will be something different and it’s exciting. I am a bit nervous but it’s for a good cause.

“It’s mind over matter and I am doing it for my mum.

“I have never done much fundraising myself but I just wanted to do this because it’s a charity really close to my heart.”

Niamh has so far raised almost £200. To donate to her fundraising, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/niamh-whittle.

* The CancerCare Fire and Ice Walk takes place at the Wheatsheaf Hotel in Ingleton on Friday October 27, with the ice walk at 6pm and the fire walk at 8.30pm.

These will be followed by cocktails from 9pm and Back from Beyond performing at 9pm.