Lancaster University search for experiment volunteers

Time travel to 2051 and explore the future of mobility with researchers at Lancaster University who are appealing for people to help with 12 ‘experiments’ ahead of an international conference.

‘The Drift Economy’, ‘Parking in Utopia’ and ‘Becoming Sensicle’ are just three of the dozen interactive and creative activities lined up as part of the voyage of discovery which sets out to visualise and allow people to immerse themselves in alternative worlds.

Events will take place at Lancaster’s city centre library and, if weather permits, in Market Square, on Wednesday November 1 between noon and 5pm and at Lancaster University’s campus in Bailrigg (Conference Centre and Infolab) on Thursday November 2 from 9am to noon.

The team would like as many people as possible (all ages) to join them in their quest to examine how people, vehicles, information, waste, resources, services, nature and ‘things’ will all move in the future.

“By taking part in the experiments we hope to learn as much as we can from people’s own ideas about their futures and the kinds of movements which they think they might be doing or might be part of in, say, three decades from now,” said Dr Carlos Lopez-Galviz, one of the conference organisers.

“These are fun-filled experiments, inviting people to experience different things which we hope they will find engaging.”

The ‘drop-in’ experiments will precede a three-day conference at Lancaster House Hotel entitled ‘Mobile Utopia: Pasts, Presents and Futures’ which the university’s Centre for Mobilities Research is organising with the International Association for the History of Transport, Traffic and Mobility and the social scientists’ organisation, Cosmobilities Network.

Initial findings from the 12 Lancaster-based public experiments will be revealed at the start of the conference, which brings together historians, researchers, artists, policy-makers, designers and innovators.

Further details available at www.lancaster.ac.uk/cemore/event/the-mobile-utopia-experiment/.