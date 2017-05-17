Lancaster university and theatre scoop top award

A successful partnership between The Dukes and Lancaster University has scooped a top accolade at the inaugural North West Cultural Education Awards.

The Dukes Cultural Partnership with Lancaster University won the Arts Partnership Award at a ceremony in Preston organised by Curious Minds, dedicated to improving the lives of children and young people in the North West by connecting them with the very best arts, culture and creative learning opportunities.

The Dukes and Lancaster University’s Cultural Partnership won in recognition of their work to develop arts, education and learning in Lancaster and to invest in, enrich and sustain the city’s cultural life.

“We are delighted that our Cultural Partnership, which has been doing lots of valuable work within the community, has been recognised with such a prestigious award,” said Vicky Fletcher, The Dukes Outreach and Learning Manager.

Working with young people and communities which are traditionally under-represented in higher education and in the participatory arts has been a core focus of The Dukes work with Lancaster University since 2014.

This has been focused through the MAKE initiative, a rolling programme of projects designed to support communities often viewed as ‘hard to reach’ including the Gypsy, Roma, Traveller community, a Pupil Referral Unit, young carers and people with dementia.

Each year, specific projects have been delivered to develop relationships with these communities and partnership schools and colleges.

Professor Andrew Atherton, Lancaster University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor said: “Lancaster University is committed to supporting more people within our community to engage in education.”

The awards ceremony was part of A Very Curious Affair project.