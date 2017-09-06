Lancaster tribute night for late beauty queen

A tribute night will be held in memory of a teenage beauty queen who was killed in a car crash.

Musicians will come together to remember 18-year-old Skye Mitchell, who died in a car collision in Cumbria.

Close friend and Lancaster singer Amy-Jo Clough has organised the tribute night, ‘A Skye Full Of Stars’ at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Saturday September 23 at 7.30pm.

“Skye was the loveliest girl you could meet,” said Amy-Jo.

“I sang at the Miss England events for years and she was so supportive of my music.

“I wanted to do something to celebrate her and all the amazing things she achieved in her short life.”

An array of acts are performing with some big names confirmed including Jolan who was runner up on the popular BBC show The Voice in 2016 as well as The Hara, Amber Sun’s, Hana Joy, Voce and more.

The night will celebrate the life of Skye who had just completed her A-levels and was due to start studying Broadcast Journalism at the University of Salford later this year.

She also won many competitions coming third in the Junior Miss Great Britain contest before winning the Junior Miss North West title in 2014.

Skye was also well-known for her charity work when her campaign against bullying, after she was bullied over her looks when she was younger.

She released a photograph of herself with the numerous taunts she had received written on her face.

Her family said she was “passionate” about the campaign, which featured heavily in the national media.

Beauty queens, family and friends and well-wishers will gather at the event to enjoy a night of entertainment and all proceeds will go to Skye’s immediate family.

Tickets for the show cost £15 for adults and £10 for concessions.

Tickets are on sale now via the Lancaster Grand Theatre website at www.lancastergrand.co.uk/ or you can call the box office from Monday to Saturday 10am-3pm on 01524 64695.