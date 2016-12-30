Lancaster theatre announce comedy season

The Dukes new comedy season promises laughter all the way in 2017.

Sara Pascoe, Katy Brand, Bridget Christie, Tony Law, Josie Long, Jonny And The Baptists, Rachel Parris and local favourite, Kriss Foster are all bringing their shows to the Lancaster theatre this spring.

Kicking off on February 19 will be Rachel Parris, seen recently at The Dukes as part of the Austentatious cast. She’ll be presenting Best Laid Plans, her one woman show featuring her trademark musical comedy. Tickets are priced £10/£8 concessions.

Kriss Foster And Friends perform songs about taxidermy, the Pencil Museum and the man who feeds other people’s cats in a show which is also full of stories and interesting instruments on February 25. Tickets are £10/£9 concessions.

Josie Long brings Something Better to The Dukes on March 14. This is a new show about optimism and hopefulness by the star of Radio 4’s Romance and Adventure and presenter of Radio 4’s Shortcuts. Tickets are £14/£12 concessions.

Multi-award winning comedian Tony Law’s UK tour stops off in Lancaster on March 18. Tickets for his new surreal comedy-art show, A Law Undo His-Elf, What Welcome are £14/£12 concessions.

After publishing a book exploring the evolution of the female body, Sara Pascoe now considers other issues in her new show Animal which The Dukes hosts on April 6. All tickets are £12.

Jonny And The Baptists return on April 12 with Eat The Poor, a comedy epic about friendship, inequality and betrayal. Tickets are £13/£11 concessions.

And Bridget Christie also makes a welcome return to The Dukes on April 27, this time as part of the 2017 Hear Me Roar Festival. Her new show – Because You Demanded It – sees her experiencing an exasperated and despairing meltdown following the EU referendum. Tickets are £16/£14 concessions.

Completing the comedy season on May 27 will be Katy Brand with her hit Edinburgh Festival show – I Was A Teenage Christian – an honest, fascinating and funny exploration of her self-imposed conversion and total immersion in evangelical Christianity. All tickets are £14.

Live comedy at The Dukes is recommended for anyone aged 16 plus. To book tickets, ring 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

A busy homegrown drama season begins on February 15 with the return of the popular one woman show I Was A Wife which runs until February 22 and again on March 3 and 4; The Island from April 27-May 6, and Treasure Island, The Dukes outdoor walkabout theatre season in Williamson Park from July 4-August 12.