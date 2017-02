A teenager has been missing from his home in Lancaster since Friday.

Police are appealing for help in finding Kieran Heaton, 15, who was last seen at his home address at 5pm on February 17.

Kieran is 5ft 8 and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top and dark blue jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark blue trainers.

If you see Kieran or know of his whereabouts please call police on 101 and quote log reference LC-20170218-1401.