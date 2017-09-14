Lancaster teen praises £3m road proposals

A teenager who has cerebral palsy and is campaigning for the disabled is among residents who could benefit from £3m road repairs.

Cameron Redpath, 15, has successfully campaigned for dropped kerbs to be installed on the Ridge estate for wheelchair users.

Now the road he lives on, Keswick Road, is included in Lancashire County Council’s proposals to revamp some of the county’s worst residential roads.

If approved Keswick Road will receive an inlay (a type of resurfacing when the road surface has deteriorated) from Ridge Lane to Derwent Road, at a cost of £61,425.

“I think it is a great idea,” said Cameron, who attends Central Lancaster High School. “I actually had a meeting with the council as part of the campaign and the first thing they said was that they couldn’t believe how bad the road was.

“It desperately needs going so I hope it goes ahead and then we can start looking at drop kerbs too.”

Work could soon get underway if the cabinet goes ahead with the £3m resurfacing programme on Thursday September 14.

The cabinet agreed in August to commit the extra funding for resurfacing as part of a £5.6m programme which will also improve pothole repairs, drain cleaning, grass cutting and maintenance of roadside verges and planted beds.

County councillor Andrew Snowden, lead member for highways and transport, said: “This is an important boost in the resources available to tackle the deteriorating state of numerous residential roads across the county.

“I know the increase in potholes and other road defects is a real concern for many residents and we are determined to address this problem.

“To ensure we get the best impact through the £3m residential road resurfacing programme we have undertaken a survey of the most ‘in need of repair’ roads and have created an initial list of 44 schemes to be undertaken.”

Other roads in Lancaster which could benefit from the programme include, Thirlmere Road at a cost of £49,508.55 to inlay the whole road and Patterdale Road, (phase 2) at a cost of £63,267.75 to inlay from Thirlmere Road for a distance of 600m to the east.

Coun Andrew Snowden added: “There will also be a £1m fund for reactive pothole repairs and a further £1m to allow operatives to repair any other potholes they may find in their zone of work on site, to address the situation of one pothole being fixed and another being left.

“The increase in funds will also address the problems of the overgrown weeds on our streets through more regular treatments and also deal with residents’ concerns around potential surface water flooding from blocked drains, through a more regular clearing programme for both drains and culverted water courses.”