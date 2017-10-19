Lancaster students seek consultancy challenge

A group of final year students from the University of Cumbria are looking for a challenge which could benefit businesses in north Lancashire.

The group are working towards a module which aims to provide them with the opportunity to develop and apply the skills of problem solving and project management.

It also includes financial, time, resource and relationship management. All they need now is a business with a real-life project willing to let them get involved.

“The module is part of the culmination of our students’ undergraduate study in the fields of international business management, accounting and finance, international marketing management, computing and IT and business entrepreneurship and computing innovations,” Steve Wood, development manager at the Lancaster campus of the University of Cumbria, said.

“They will work as part of a group to work to a specific client brief learning the attributes of project management, enhancing team work and leadership and applying existing and researched subject specialist knowledge.”

The challenge can be set by the employer and ideally should be a substantial and sustained piece of work. The project will contribute to the employability of students by focusing on the importance that employers place on knowledge, creativity and skills.“

The project is free, fully supported by academic staff with no cost to the business, other than a little of your time,” Steve said.

Could you use some free support? For more information contact steven.wood@cumbria.ac.uk