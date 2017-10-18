Lancaster student flats plan on hold

Legal advice must be sought before a decision on soundproofing tests for new student flats in a historic Lancaster building can be made.

A planning condition which places a soundproofing check to 32 flats in the former Gillows building was due for discussion on Monday.

Bargh Estates and CityBlock Ltd had previously told Lancaster City Council they can’t get funding for the North Road development unless they lift a call for the noise tests.

But the decision to grant sound checks was delayed to give the council an opportunity to seek legal advice on the contents of a letter.

The letter has been submitted by legal representatives of Lancaster University student’s union (LUSU).

LUSU is worried that if the flats aren’t soundproofed, tenants will hear noise coming from the union’s nearby Sugarhouse club.

This, they say, could cause complaints which may force the club to close.

The council placed the sound proofing condition when they agreed planning permission in December 2016.

Trevor Bargh, CEO Bargh Estates and CityBlock Ltd, said he is disappointed the application has been delayed.

He said: “We are happy officers recommended amendments be made to the planning condition, which would allow us to progress and complete our work. We trust members will approve it on November 13. Our pursuit to have the condition amended, or entirely removed, will not stall.

“We will continue to appeal until we are granted permission to continue with this development, which will bring new life to the Gillows Building and make it a landmark Lancaster can be proud of again.”