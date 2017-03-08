Lancaster soldier to hike Hadrian’s Wall in memory of nephew

A former Lancaster soldier will be marching across Hadrian’s Wall in memory of his nephew who died from cancer.

Frank Rogers, family members and his RAF Regiment colleagues will take on the challenge to commemorate the life of Ieuan Lawrie. Ieuan lost his battle to pancreatic cancer in September last year – he was 21-years-old.

“He was a young man who should have been starting out on his journey in life,” said Frank.

“He only got diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier on in 2016, it was quite a shock for us all.

“He is sorely missed by family and friends.”

Frank, who served 24 years in the King’s Own Royal Border Regiment, will join seven other RAF colleagues in the three day challenge – which is also raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

“Cancer is a terrible disease which these days seems to be impacting more and more people,” said the 48-year-old.

“It is vital that much needed research is undertaken to stop cancer in its tracks.”

The 14 trekkers will be hiking the tough terrain from Friday April 7 and hope to reach their £1,000 target.

Each day the team will take on approximately 30 miles and are due to fnish the challenge at lunch time on Sunday April 9.

Frank has raised £224 towards the challenge so far.

To donate please visit Frank’s Just Giving page online via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Frank-Rogers2.