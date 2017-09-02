Lancaster snapper’s work packs a punch Down Under

Lancaster photographer Steve Pendrill had a surprise booking recently.

Shortly after returning from holiday in Australia, a customer rang him to arrange a publicity shoot for a new pizza restaurant he was opening in Sydney.

Mikey Greenhalgh was over holidaying at Scorton with family and had persuaded his dad John to be the model.

“I’m used to variety in my job and this shoot was great fun as well as allowing me to reminisce with my customer about the delights of Sydney!” said Steve.

“I helped the customer find the right props for the photos and probably drew on past experience setting up publicity photos for amateur dramatic groups, to produce just the right image.”

Steve undertakes wedding events and commercial photography following his 25 year career in newspapers.

Coincidentally, a couple of days after returning to work, Steve’s first wedding was conducted by St Peter’s Heysham vicar, who is also originally from Sydney!