Lancaster school renames sports hall in memory of Lancaster City star Neil Marshall

A plaque was unveiled at Central Lancaster High School as the school renamed its sports hall in memory of ex-Lancaster City captain Neil Marshall.

Former Dolly Blues assistant manager Trevor Sinclair attended the event at the school on Friday, along with Neil’s widow Kim, children Max and Daisy and other family and friends.

Neil Marshall.

Sinclair unveiled a plaque which will be positioned above the door in the sports hall, and also gave a short speech.

Neil passed away at home in November at the age of just 31 after a battle with cancer.

He was a pupil at Central Lancaster High School, and was taught by several current teachers.

Retired head of PE John Powell also attended the ceremony. He had been instrumental in encouraging and supportingNeil in his football.

Head’s PA Heather Low said: “It was very touching. A lot of Neil’s family and friends were there.

“There are staff in school who taught Neil and remember him fondly and were very upset when he passed away. It was such a shock.

“He is remembered as being a good lad at school who everybody liked.”

Maths and PE teacher Gavin Clark, who also plays for Lancaster City, took part in the ceremony alongside Sinclair.

Mr Clark was a friend of Neil’s and played alongside him for City.

Year 13 pupils also organised a non-uniform day in school to raise money for the Neil Marshall Memorial Fund, with students wearing blue for the Dolly Blues.

Family and friends have set up the fund in a bid to support Neil’s family in the coming years.

A number of events have already been held, including a Lancashire Legends evening at the Globe Arena in Morecambe, which raised more than £5,000.

Other events to be held include a race night at the George Hotel in Torrisholme on Saturday from 7.30pm, a race night at Lancaster Cricket and Sports Club in Lune Road on March 17 and a music quiz night at Heysham Cricket Club from 7.30pm on March 18.

For more information on the Neil Marshall Memorial Fund or if you wish to hold an event, contact Mick Hoyle on 07860 688104.

Anyone wishing to donate can make a bank transfer to account number 11798286 with sort code 40-27-02, using the reference Neil Marshall Memorial Fund.