Lancaster’s first Liberal Democrat mayor dies, aged 84

A former Lancaster city councillor and mayor has died at the age of 84.

Pat Quinton was elected to the city council in May 1987 for Caton Ward and then Lower Lune Valley when the boundaries changed in 2003.

She also sat on cabinet in 2003 until she retired in May 2007.

Mrs Quinton was also a county councillor from 1993 to 2001 in Lancaster Rural South.

She was Lancaster’s first Liberal Democrat mayor when she took up the role in 2001/02.

Mrs Quinton died peacefully in the early hours of February 28 at St John’s Hospice.

She will be lovingly remembered by sons Nigel, Steve and Geoff, who would like to express thanks for the wonderful care she received from all the staff at St John’s, the District Nurse team and carers from Bluebird and Carewatch prior to her admission to the hospice.

Mrs Quinton’s husband Mike, a former secretary of Lancaster District Community Health Council, passed away in Laurel Bank Nursing Home last November, aged 85.

There will be a burial ceremony at Torrisholme Cemetery, Woodland Burial Ground, on March 15 at 1pm for close friends and family, followed by a celebration of her life at the Victoria Institute, Caton, at 2.30pm.

Donations can be made in memory of Mrs Quinton to Save the Children or the Refugee Council.

A minute’s silence was held at Lancaster City Council’s full council meeting on Wednesday.