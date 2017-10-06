Lancaster’s Animal Care grant pays for kennels upgrade

Animal Care Lancaster has received a huge £45,000 grant from Support Adoption For Pets to upgrade its dog isolation units and outside areas.

Based in Lancaster, the charity has been working tirelessly to rehome pets across the area since 1978.

The charity takes in unwanted and abandoned animals from across the North West until they can find their forever homes.

Abi Sadler, animal manager at Animal Care Lancaster said: “Animal Care is delighted and extremely grateful to be awarded this grant from Support Adoption For Pets.

“The funding to upgrade our kennels will make a considerable difference to hundreds of dogs lives for many more years to come.

“Without help from organisations like this, Animal Care would not be the charity it is today”.

Amy Wilson, Fundraising Manager at Support Adoption For Pets said “It is a real privilege to help an organisation that works so hard to care for and rehome pets in need. They are doing a superb job, and the effort the rescue puts in is an inspiration.”

Support Adoption For Pets is an independent charity established by Pets at Home in 2006.

Since then it has helped over 1,000 rehoming centres and pet rescue organisations across the UK through grant funding and support.

In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in over 400 Pets at Home stores.

To find out more about Support Adoption For Pets or to support the charity visit www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk.